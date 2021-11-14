JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEXXY. HSBC assumed coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexi has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nexi alerts:

OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $17.26 on Friday. Nexi has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.