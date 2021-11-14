JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,200 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMJ. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMJ opened at $25.58 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61.

