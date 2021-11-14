JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 25,306 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,306 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 661,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $357.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

