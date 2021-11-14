JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,350 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fathom were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fathom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 83.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 105.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fathom in the second quarter worth $135,000. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fathom alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FTHM. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $163,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $91,199.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,643 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.