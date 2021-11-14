JustBet Price Hits $0.0008 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. JustBet has a market capitalization of $889,180.98 and approximately $11,440.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00072375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00074298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00096673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,379.20 or 0.99949587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.82 or 0.07110231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.