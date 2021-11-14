Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Posts Earnings Results

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Karat Packaging updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $21.23 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $384,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

