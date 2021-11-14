KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

KBH traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,187. KB Home has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 30,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $3,040,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 32.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 192,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $384,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

