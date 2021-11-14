Keith Orford Sells 48,190 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Orford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.99 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

CALA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 111,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

