Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of KW stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

