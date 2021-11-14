Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

KZR stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $394.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

