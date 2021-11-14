Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $951,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $144.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

