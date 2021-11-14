Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Position Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,529,778 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $24,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.