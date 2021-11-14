Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.26

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.26 and last traded at $60.26, with a volume of 13550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,763 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,785. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 49,453 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 193,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

