Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £37.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. Kore Potash has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.94.
Kore Potash Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.