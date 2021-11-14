Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £37.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. Kore Potash has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.94.

Kore Potash Company Profile

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

