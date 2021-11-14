Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) PT Raised to $36.00

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRON has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a market cap of $953.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,578.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth $189,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.