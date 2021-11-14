KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Cap Hits $2.09 Billion

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $61.79 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.12 or 0.00039576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00218986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00085480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.