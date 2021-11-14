La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

LJPC opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.25. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

