Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.92.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$35.99 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$23.56 and a 52-week high of C$50.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

