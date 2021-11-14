Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $163.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.