Landbox 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,333.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $280,029.37 and approximately $14,333.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00074422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00096653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,103.79 or 1.00514819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.18 or 0.07057849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

