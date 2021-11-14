Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report $134.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.00 million and the highest is $134.20 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $507.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $507.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $576.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of LSCC opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 142.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $84.99.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,778 shares of company stock valued at $22,165,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

