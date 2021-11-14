Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post sales of $8.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.54 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $27.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.19 billion to $27.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.87 billion to $33.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,319. Lennar has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after buying an additional 381,936 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,363,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.