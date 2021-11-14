LHT 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. LHT has a market capitalization of $179,538.40 and approximately $10.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001570 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005154 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008220 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

