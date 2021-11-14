Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 158.70 ($2.07) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 142.30 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In related news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Insiders bought 70,186 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,009 over the last 90 days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.