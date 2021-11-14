Lightning Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.35 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $186,729.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.00417527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

