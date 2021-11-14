Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at CIBC

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$99.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIMAF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Linamar has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $72.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

