Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Lincoln Electric worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.82.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

