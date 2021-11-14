Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and $7,379.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,641.73 or 0.99944117 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 744,488,294 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

