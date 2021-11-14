Livenodes One Day Volume Tops $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00094309 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000903 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 68.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001006 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.