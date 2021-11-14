Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Buy Rating from ATB Capital

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$103.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$104.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $78.77.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

