LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Tops $0.0257 on Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $2,401.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.25 or 0.00422530 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001156 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $688.75 or 0.01068936 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,009,209 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,432 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

