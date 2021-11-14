Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,650,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,878.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 52,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $277.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.13 and a 52-week high of $279.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.01 and its 200 day moving average is $259.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

