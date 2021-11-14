Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAZR. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.63. 7,443,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,378. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,833.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after buying an additional 173,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,574,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after buying an additional 660,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.