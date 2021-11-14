Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $25.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

