Magna International (TSE:MG) Rating Reiterated by CSFB

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.25.

TSE:MG opened at C$108.48 on Friday. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$76.65 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$100.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.94. The firm has a market cap of C$32.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97.

In related news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

