Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 38.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Palomar were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Palomar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 38.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 46,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 893.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,212,000 after buying an additional 112,570 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $522,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,725. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

