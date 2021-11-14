Man Group plc Has $3.91 Million Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,811,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $121.25 on Friday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $67.24 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.