Man Group plc Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,645 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Bloom Energy worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 3.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $594,175.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,647 shares of company stock worth $3,776,419. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

