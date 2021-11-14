Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,545 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of SkyWest worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

