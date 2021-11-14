Man Group plc Purchases 23,544 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,372,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 38.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $179.71 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $183.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

