Marcus Schulz Sells 1,750 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Marcus Schulz sold 399 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $16,893.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Marcus Schulz sold 245 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $9,363.90.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.