Mariner LLC Acquires 17,419 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.90% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 24,194 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFB opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $770.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,770 shares of company stock valued at $197,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

