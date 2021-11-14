Mariner LLC Acquires 926 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,934,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,166. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $191.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.84.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.