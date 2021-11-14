Mariner LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,059,000 after buying an additional 804,699 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,571,000 after buying an additional 190,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after buying an additional 140,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after buying an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 117,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.59 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

