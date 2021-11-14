Mariner LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $182,535,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $109,228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after buying an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $487.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

