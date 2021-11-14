Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Mariner LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QAI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 615,434 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 993,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after buying an additional 162,743 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 389,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 142,136 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,398,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 92,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QAI opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

