Mariner LLC Purchases 2,533 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 339.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $130.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.51 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

