Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $359.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

