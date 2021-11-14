Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $225.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

