Mariner LLC Sells 44 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 900.0% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $388.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $1,701,218. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

